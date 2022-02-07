FALL RIVER, MASS. — Gold Medal Bakery has announced several promotions as part of planned succession plan as the company transitions to the fourth generation of family ownership.

Brian LeComte has been named president and chief operating officer. Mr. LeComte began his career at Gold Medal Bakery in 2002 as assistant controller. He later was named treasurer, and most recently he has been senior vice president since 2018.

Carl Culotta has been promoted to executive vice president and chief revenue officer. Mr. Culotta has worked at Gold Medal Bakery since 1987. He has held various leadership positions, including regional sales manager, key account manager, director of sales, and vice president of sales and marketing. In his new role, Mr. Culotta will oversee the sales, marketing, purchasing/cross-dock, and logistics functions at the company.

John Ferreira has been named senior vice president of manufacturing. Mr. Ferreira has worked at Gold Medal Bakery since 1979 in various leadership roles, including production manager, wrapping manager, plant manager, and most recently plant operations manager. In his new role he will oversee manufacturing operations, quality control and product development.

Justin LeComte has been promoted to vice president of sales and marketing. He has worked at Gold Medal Bakery since 2004 in a variety of leadership roles, including sales representative, account manager, and, most recently, director of sales.

Matt LeComte has been named vice president of manufacturing. He has worked at Gold Medal Bakery in all aspects of production since 2006, most recently as production manager.

Headquartered in Fall River, Gold Medal Bakery delivers fresh direct-store delivery to eight states and can ship frozen anywhere in the United States. Its products include bread, rolls, buns, English muffins, thins, and bagels. Its licensed brands include Panera sliced bread products and Kayem premium buns.