CHICAGO — Ferrara, a related company of the Ferrero Group, is rolling out four new cookies, including one limited-edition product celebrating the Keebler brand’s partnership with the Make-A-Wish foundation.

New Fudge Stripes Make-A-Wish Celebration Cake cookies are star-shaped cut-out cookies with blue vanilla fudge drizzled over a Celebration Cake-flavored cookie. The cookies will retail for $3.99 for a 9.7-oz package. Keebler said it will donate 25¢ for each package sold, up to a $250,000 donation goal. While Keebler has partnered with Make-A-Wish in the past, this is the first time it has created a special cookie in collaboration with the foundation.

Keebler also is adding two new products to its Chips Deluxe line, including Double Chocolate M&M’s cookies and Dipped Duos Chocolate Fudge. New Double Chocolate M&M’s are chocolate-based cookies baked with milk chocolate M&M’s. Dipped Duos Chocolate Fudge feature the classic chocolate chip cookies dipped into Keebler Fudge.

Keebler is expanding its Sandies line with a cranberry and almond variety. The shortbread cookies contain dried cranberries and crunchy almonds.

All four cookies have a suggested retail price of $3.99 for packaging ranging from 9.4-oz to 9.9-oz.