WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) and the Baking Association of Canada (BAC) have formed a partnership focused on developing the technical baking skills of their members’ workforces. As part of the partnership, members of the BAC will gain access to the ABA’s Bakers Manufacturing Academy training programs.

“Both ABA and BAC are focused on addressing the skills gap in their respective workforces,” said Robb MacKie, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “This partnership will allow BAC members access to the Bakers Manufacturing Academy multi-dimensional training course offerings. We are very excited to work closely with the BAC on this vital issue that transcends our border.”

Martin Barnett, executive director of the BAC, said the partnership with the ABA fits in well with the association’s strategic mandate of expanding educational and professional upgrading opportunities for its members.

The Bakers Manufacturing Academy was introduced in July 2020. The educational programming platform previously was known as B&CMA University, and later it was renamed the Cookie & Cracker Academy following the merger of the ABA and the Biscuit and Cracker Manufacturers’ Association in April 2017. Today, the Bakers Manufacturing Academy’s online training offers a variety of courses for all knowledge and experience levels. Through the Academy, companies have “an effective, convenient, and affordable way to enhance workforce training and development,” according to the ABA. The Academy’s programs are written and developed by baking industry experts, and the online learning portal offers students dynamic, interactive instruction, and offers training managers simple student registration, documentation and progress.