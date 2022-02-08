BOULDER, COLO. — Cocomels, a brand of Madhava, Ltd., is adding chocolate covered sea salt and crispy bites to its coconut milk caramel line. The new flavors join three other caramel products in the company’s line of sweets that are either sugar free or contain less than 1 gram of sugar. Cocomels is known for its confectioneries that are dairy-free, gluten-free, keto friendly and made using non-GMO ingredients. The caramels and their 60% dark chocolate coatings are sweetened using allulose, a sugar alternative sweetener, and the crispy bites contain crisped quinoa to provide texture. Both flavors come in 3-oz bags at the suggested retail price of $5.99, available initially on Amazon, Sprouts and the company’s website.

“We pride ourselves on using high-quality ingredients, like our vegan, low-sugar coconut milk caramel and chocolate sweetened with all-natural allulose so consumers can enjoy a great tasting sweet treat without the high-sugar intake,” said JJ Rademaekers, founder of Cocomels.