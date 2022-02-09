MOMENCE, ILL. — Van Drunen Farms has achieved progress in managing the impact of a Jan. 2 fire at its Tuthill facility in Momence, said Patrick Lenehan, vice president, sales for Van Drunen Farms/ VDF FutureCeuticals, Inc., in a letter to partners/customers.

All 119 employees at the Tuthill facility, a freeze-dried ingredient production and ingredient blending plant, have been relocated to other company plants with no loss of wages. Van Drunen Farms also has located and installed replacement blenders and has resumed dry product blending operations at other facilities. The fire investigation is ongoing. Cleanup has begun at the Tuthill site. Van Drunen Farms has relocated critical equipment to its four other facilities to begin use in February.

“Though investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire, we are looking to the future with hope and determination,” Mr. Lenehan said. “As our rebuilding plans take shape, we will continue to update you on our progress.”