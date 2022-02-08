Hi, Charlotte Atchley, editor of Baking & Snack, here, and I wanted to take a quick break to tell you about our February issue which you can read online now. This issue is PACKED with great content. There’s our profiles on the new class for ASB’s Baking Hall of Fame. We’re also rolling out video interviews with each inductee all month, so be on the look out for those. Be sure to check out our annual Capital Spending Survey, sponsored by BEMA. I think my biggest takeaway from this issue has been that bakers’ appetite for investment and new technology has never been stronger. I think we’re truly at a tipping point to see the baking industry adopt some cool tech, and what better year than an IBIE year. Anyway, I hope you’ll dive into our February issue, and let me know if there’s something you’d like us to cover.