LONDON — Dawn Allen has been named chief financial officer of Tate & Lyle PLC as well as a member of the company’s board of directors, effective May 16. She will succeed Vivid Sehgal, who left the company on Dec. 31, 2021.

Ms. Allen will join Tate & Lyle from Mars, Inc., where she has spent the past 25 years, most recently as global CFO and vice president of global transformation since 2020. Her earlier roles at Mars included senior financial positions in Europe and the United States, including global divisional CFO for food, drinks and multisales, and regional CFO for Wrigley Americas. Prior to Mars, she worked in the corporate finance department at Courtaulds PLC. She began her career at the auditing firm EY.

Ms. Allen is a non-executive director of Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd., a public company based in India.

She received a bachelor of science degree in chemistry at Bath University, UK, and is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales.