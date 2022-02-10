OVERLAND PARK, KAN. — BEMA’s Membership Value and Engagement Committee has announced its new Ascend scholarship, a program aimed at providing opportunity to aspiring employees in the baking industry.

Member companies are encouraged to nominate employees who have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills and a desire to learn more about the industry. Ascend scholarship winners will have the opportunity to network at the upcoming BEMA Convention 2022to be held in San Diego in June.

“There’s a critical need for professional development opportunities within the industry, and the BEMA Ascend scholarship offers us a way to introduce industry leaders and decision makers to the best and brightest of the next generation,” said Kerwin Brown, chief executive officer, BEMA.

Award winners can choose either paid registration to BEMA Convention 2022, or full access to the virtual Workforce Edition for themselves and their organization.

“Introducing the next generation of leaders to all our industry has to offer is an important objective for the committee, and this new BEMA Ascend scholarship is a key step to accomplishing that goal,” said Kelly Allen, senior manager of membership and meetings at BEMA and staff liaison to the committee.

More information on the scholarship, including the nomination form, can be found here.