WASHINGTON — The average price paid for white pan bread increased 1.5¢ per lb in January, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics of the US Department of Labor. The price of whole wheat bread also increased, rising 1¢ per lb.

The national average retail price of white pan bread was 155.5¢, up 1.5¢ per lb from December and up 0.6¢ from January 2021.

At 211.9¢ per lb, the national average price for whole wheat bread was up 1¢ per lb from December but down 2.6¢ per lb from January 2021.

The national average price of family flour in January was 42.4¢, up 9.3¢ from December but down 4.9¢ from a year ago.

The national average price for spaghetti and macaroni in January was 111.6¢ per lb, up 2.2¢ from December but down 15.1¢ from January 2021. Chocolate chip cookies were 422.3¢ per lb, up 3.3¢ from December and up 15.1¢ from January 2021.

The national average price of white long-grain rice in January was 83.2¢, up 1.5¢ from December and up 4.8¢ from January 2021.