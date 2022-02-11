ROLLE, SOUTH AFRICA — ADM has completed the acquisition of Comhan, a flavor distributor based in South Africa. The acquisition is expected to strengthen ADM’s flavor capabilities and reach in the African market.
“This acquisition marks a very exciting moment for ADM, as we continue to develop our nutrition business in key growth markets, including Africa,” said Calvin McEvoy, president of global beverages at ADM. “I am confident that this acquisition will open up opportunities for our customers in the region and build on the capabilities of our existing offices in Nigeria and Kenya.