ROLLE, SOUTH AFRICA — ADM has completed the acquisition of Comhan, a flavor distributor based in South Africa. The acquisition is expected to strengthen ADM’s flavor capabilities and reach in the African market.

“This acquisition marks a very exciting moment for ADM, as we continue to develop our nutrition business in key growth markets, including Africa,” said Calvin McEvoy, president of global beverages at ADM. “I am confident that this acquisition will open up opportunities for our customers in the region and build on the capabilities of our existing offices in Nigeria and Kenya.

“At ADM we believe it is critical to invest in flavor creation assets globally to extend production and supply chains, making it easier to get unique and consumer-preferred flavors to local customers. The acquisition of Comhan means we can bring together our 80 years’ experience in the flavor industry and Comhan’s unique market insight to generate innovative products that cater to local tastes and interests. Comhan’s business is currently focused on beverages but through this new partnership we plan to grow the distribution capabilities to include food and savory products.”