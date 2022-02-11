RICHARDSON, NY. — Baldwin Richardson Foods, a custom ingredients manufacturer, plans to invest $50 million to expand its manufacturing facilities in Wayne County, NY.

As part of its investment, Baldwin Richardson said it plans to upgrade equipment and technology and invest in construction projects at its facilities in Macedon and Williamson, NY. The expansion projects are expected to be completed in late 2024 and will create up to 60 new jobs.

“Baldwin Richardson Foods pairs a legacy of customer commitment with state-of-the-art technology to stay at the forefront of innovation,” said Erin Tolefree, president of Baldwin Richardson Foods. “This significant investment will enable us to strengthen not only that commitment but also the economy of Wayne County and the Finger Lakes Region as we provide new jobs and the environmental stewardship necessary for a sustainable future. We look forward to continued partnership to revitalize the communities of this region."

Baldwin Richardson’s custom formulations include syrups, fillings, sauces and toppings. The company also does custom packaging, including single-serve/portion control, flexible, rigid, glass and industrial.