LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND — Nestle SA will create the Nestle Institute of Agricultural Sciences in Lausanne to focus on the areas of plant science, dairy livestock and agricultural systems science. The institute will work with academic institutions, research organizations, startups, industry partners and farmers to assess and develop science-based systems and adapt them for implementation and scale across Nestle’s supply chain.

“Our transition towards a regenerative food system is enabled by agricultural science and new agricultural technologies,” said Stefan Palzer, PhD, chief technology officer for Nestle, Vevey, Switzerland. “The new institute will accelerate the translation of science into concrete solutions that can be implemented at farm level, to support farmers globally in improving their environmental footprint, in reducing food and nutrient losses, and in better adapting to climate change while ensuring the quality of the raw materials they produce."

Nestle annually invests 1.7 billion Swiss francs ($184 million) in research and development, which has contributed to the company’s sustainable cocoa and coffee sourcing plants and on identification of the most suitable pulses and grains to provide low-carbon, plant-based alternatives to meat, seafood and dairy. The institute also will accelerate work with external partners to reduce emissions in dairy farming, will develop regenerative agricultural practices and will explore new approaches to upcycling agricultural side streams to reduce nutrient loss and food waste.