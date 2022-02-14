SAUSALITO, CALIF. — Patagonia Provisions, the food brand under Patagonia, Inc., is adding an organic fusilli pasta made with Kernza, a perennial grain that comes from intermediate wheatgrass.

The fusilli pasta is made with a combination of semolina and Kernza flours. The new pasta is the latest product in the company’s Kernza product line, joining a small batch Kernza beer.

Patagonia Provisions chose to use Kernza for its climate-friendly properties, according to the company. Since Kernza is a perennial grain, its roots stay alive in one place throughout the year, and it doesn’t need to be planted annually. The grain also uses less water than wheat and requires no tilling. It was first developed by plant breeders in 1976 at The Land Institute in Salina, Kan.

“We are excited to continue to find delicious innovative ways to help scale Kernza,” said Birgit Cameron, co-founder and head of Patagonia Provisions. “Full of warm, nutty flavor and a pleasing springy texture, our new pasta works well in just about every plant- or meat-based recipe, including comforting pasta bakes and pasta salads. Just as satisfying is knowing every bowl of Kernza pasta contributes to a healthier planet.”

The pasta is available on the Patagonia Provisions’ website and is $6.95 for a 14-oz box.