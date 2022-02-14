THOMASVILLE, GA. – Flowers Foods, Inc. has announced the addition of Lisa Martin and Lindsey Ford to its communications team, each as a senior director of communications.
Ms. Martin most recently was director of communications at Smithfield Foods, Inc., a pork producer and food processing company based in Smithfield, Va. Smithfied’s portfolio of brands includes Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, and Armour. In her role at Smithfield, Ms. Martin headed a seven-person team responsible for internal and external communications targeting retail customers, consumers, existing and potential employees and other stakeholders. Ms. Martin also was responsible for crafting and overseeing communications campaigns for Smithfield’s sustainability program. A graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Ms. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.