THOMASVILLE, GA. – Flowers Foods, Inc. has announced the addition of Lisa Martin and Lindsey Ford to its communications team, each as a senior director of communications.

Ms. Martin most recently was director of communications at Smithfield Foods, Inc., a pork producer and food processing company based in Smithfield, Va. Smithfied’s portfolio of brands includes Smithfield, Eckrich, Nathan’s Famous, Farmland, and Armour. In her role at Smithfield, Ms. Martin headed a seven-person team responsible for internal and external communications targeting retail customers, consumers, existing and potential employees and other stakeholders. Ms. Martin also was responsible for crafting and overseeing communications campaigns for Smithfield’s sustainability program. A graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, Ms. Martin holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass communication.

Ms. Ford joins Flowers from Atlanta-based Rheem Manufacturing Co., a maker of water heaters, air conditioners, furnaces, pool heaters and heating, cooling and ventilation (HVAC) systems for residential and commercial customers. Ms. Ford has 20 years of communications experience, including 11 with Rheem, where she most recently was director of global communications. In that role, she and her team were responsible for media, public relations, internal communications, and crisis/issues response. She is a graduate of the University of Georgia, Athens, with a bachelor’s degree in journalism, public relations.