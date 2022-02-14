CHICAGO — Michael Purvis has been promoted to director of sales, national accounts, at AB Mauri North America. Mr. Purvis most recently was district sales manager for the Midwest at AB Mauri since February 2016.

Prior to joining AB Mauri Mr. Purvis was Midwest regional sales manager at Egg Innovations. Earlier, he was with CSM Bakery Solutions for five years, first as a Chicago area sales representative and then later as a key accounts manager for the Midwest. He also has worked as a Midwest sales manager at Natura Water, a sales professional at inVentiv Health, a territory sales manager at US Foodservice and a multi-unit general manager at Ann Sather Restaurants and Catering.

He received a bachelor’s degree in hospitality management at Eastern Illinois University.