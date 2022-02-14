MANHATTAN, KAN. — Darrell D. Brensing, a longtime educator at the American Institute of Baking, died Feb. 9. He was 86 years old.

Dr. Brensing was a lifelong Kansan, born in Great Bend, Kan., in 1935 and a resident of Manhattan since 1969. He received an associate of arts degree from Hutchinson Community College, a bachelor of arts degree from Fort Hays State University, a master of arts degree from Pittsburg State University, and a doctorate degree from Kansas State University.

He began his professional career as an industrial arts teacher with the Hutchinson Public Schools in Hutchinson, Kan., in 1957. He later started the first Distributive Education Cooperative program in the Hutchinson Public School System and was recognized as the “Father of Vocational Education” in Hutchinson as he started numerous vocational education programs while employed there.

In 1969, he was hired as director of the Manhattan Area Vocational Technical School, now known as Manhattan Area Technical College. He held this position for seven years and was credited with establishing numerous innovative programs for the school. In January 1976, he took a break from the education field and entered the banking business, joining Walt and Alan Bell as vice president of Citizens State Bank.

Dr. Brensing returned to the education field in 1977, when he joined the American Institute of Baking as director of education when the institute moved from Chicago to Manhattan. He was later promoted to vice president of education and would go on to spend 20 years at the AIB.

Dr. Brensing’s greatest satisfaction was assisting young men and women in gaining employment and seeing them succeed in a rewarding career, according to his family. To this end, he authored the book, “Marketing Yourself, Making the Most of What You’ve Got.” He dedicated this book to his grandchildren in case he wasn’t around to assist them in their job search when they needed his advice and counsel.

Survivors include his wife Pat of Manhattan; son Doug Brensing and his wife Roxanne of Lenexa, Kan.; daughter Kelly Brensing White and her husband Tim of Manhattan; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jakie and Hulda Brensing, brother Myron Brensing, and grandchild Tyler White.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church pre-school or the Meadowlark Foundation. Contributions may be left in care of the Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home, 1616 Poyntz Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.