IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO — Dale Clemiss has been named chief executive officer of Idahoan Foods, LLC, effective March 7.

A 30-year veteran of the food industry, Mr. Clemiss most recently was president of frozen and refrigerated at Conagra Brands, where he led the launch or expansion of platforms for emerging brands such as Gardein and Earth Balance. He also was president of grocery and snacks and senior vice president of the gourmet food group.

Prior to Conagra he spent many years at Campbell Soup Co. where he served in marketing, sales and innovation roles across the company’s foodservice and retail divisions.

“In his extensive career in the food industry, Dale has been successful at growing existing brands, accelerating innovation and launching new product lines,” said Rich Porter, chair of the Idahoan board. “His experience will serve Idahoan well.”