DENVER — Atkins Nutritionals, Inc. has released Atkins Protein Chips, a new keto-friendly chip that contains protein instead of carbs.

The product contains 13 grams of protein, 4 grams of net carbs and 4 grams of dietary fiber, as well as 7 grams of fat per serving.

The chips are available in two flavors: nacho cheese and ranch. The chips are available for purchase at Walmart in a 1.1-oz bag and carry a suggested retail price of $2.28.