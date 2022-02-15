TOTOWA, NJ. — Cibo Vita is set to launch BeHonest, a keto-friendly confectionery brand.

The company, which also manufactures the Nature’s Garden brand, will first release milk chocolate drops.

The milk chocolate drops will feature a colored crunchy exterior with a milk chocolate interior. A 1-oz serving contains 100 calories, with 6 grams of fat, 5 grams of net carbs and 5 grams of fiber. It initially will be sold at Costco stores with a suggested retail price at $13.99.

The company has plans to expand its BeHonest brand in the second quarter of 2022 further with: