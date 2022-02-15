HUNTINGTON BEACH, CALIF. — Seapoint Farms released the newest addition to its Mighty Lil’ snack line: Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn, joining Mighty Lil’ Lentils, which come in four flavors.

The new corn snack is vegan, gluten-free and kosher. It’s currently available in two flavors: pink Himalayan salt and zesty ranch.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our better-for-you portfolio and introduce an entirely new genre of corn snack to consumers,” said Philip Siegel, chief operating officer of Seapoint Farms.

The product has a suggested retail price of $3.99 to $4.29 per 4-oz bag. Mighty Lil’ Crunchy Corn varieties are currently available to order through Amazon, with retail availability coming later.