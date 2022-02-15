KANSAS CITY — Ken Newsome, chief executive officer, Markel Food Group, is being inducted into this year’s American Society of Baking’s Baking Hall of Fame for creating the world’s largest manufacturer of wholesale bread and bun making equipment and a leading supplier of industrial baking equipment across the globe. In addition to career achievement, however, it takes leadership and a whole lot more to receive this prestigious recognition.

Robb MacKie, president and CEO of the American Bakers Association (ABA), noted that Mr. Newsome has been long committed to building a stronger baking industry steadfastly supporting the ABA, the American Institute of Baking, BEMA, the Grain Foods Foundation and other industry initiatives.

“He is famously quoted, during some trying times for the industry, ‘If it’s good for bakers and the baking industry, it is good for us as suppliers,’” Mr. MacKie noted in a recommendation letter.

In another letter, Mike Phillips, vice president of engineering, Bimbo Bakeries USA, described Mr. Newsome’s “desire to be the best business partner” for the 15 years they’ve known each other. He recalled how Mr. Newsome showed up one Christmas Eve to assist in troubleshooting an issue with a new bulk packer.

“That level of service is leading from the front,” Mr. Phillips observed. Additionally, Mr. Newsome’s nomination pointed out his company’s extensive commitment to community service that has been a part of his vision since he ventured into the baking industry decades ago.

Check out more on this year’s Baking Hall of Fame inductees in the February issue of Baking & Snack, and watch for their videos all month long as they share exclusive insights with Editor Charlotte Atchley on BakingBusiness.com.