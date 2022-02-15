LENEXA, KAN. — Hostess Brands, Inc. is expanding its donut lineup with the debut of caffeinated Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes in two flavors: chocolate mocha and caramel macchiato. Each donut contains between 50 to 70 mg of caffeine, which Hostess said is slightly less than one cup of coffee.

The Jumbo Donettes are three times bigger than original Hostess Donettes mini donuts and are caffeinated with coffee bean extract and are lightly glazed.

The chocolate mocha variety features the flavors of chocolate and espresso coffee, while the caramel macchiato variety combines caramel and espresso coffee flavors. Both donuts are available in 2.5-oz single-serve packages at a suggested retail price of $2.49.

“For adults who are increasingly looking for alternative sources of caffeine, our new Hostess Boost Jumbo Donettes offer a tasty, energy-boosting, grab-and-go way to jumpstart the day,” said Christopher Balach, general manager of Hostess Brands.

The new donuts are rolling out in convenience stores beginning this month.