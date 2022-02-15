RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CALIF. – Sensegen, a taste, smell and beauty business within Rancho Santa Margarita-based Blue California Ingredients, has launched as a new brand with a new website at www.sensegen.com. Emerging as “The Science of Good Sense,” Sensegen’s brand launch marks an 18-month incubation previously under the name Blue California Flavors and Fragrances.

Sensegen will provide 100% biotechnology-based systems, and its market focus will be on three pillars: taste, smell and beauty. Under the taste pillar, the company’s flavors portfolio for foods and beverages, which already includes liquid flavors, will expand in 2022 to include powders and new delivery methods. The smell pillar involves air care, home care, fabric care, personal care and fine fragrance. The beauty pillar involves personal care, hair and skin care, and cosmetics.

A creative center houses flavor, fragrance, cosmetic and personal care creation teams supported by analytical chemistry, applications development and sensory science teams.

“Sensegen is committed to supporting brands to meet consumers’ expectations of reducing the environmental footprint of their products and inspiring repeat purchases,” said Kathy Oglesby, chief value creation officer. “We are 100% focused on true-to-nature, sustainable and clean ingredients made possible by biotechnology.”