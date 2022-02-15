JACKSON, MICH. — LeMatic Inc. has named Matthew Phillips as its new director of aftermarket services. He will assist the sales and field service teams with their growth in the United States and strategic global markets.

Mr. Phillips previously served as LeMatic’s senior sales executive and aftermarket manager. As director, Mr. Phillips will find solutions to the challenges clients and partners experience with LeMatic’s equipment — which is what he enjoys most.

“When there is an opportunity for improvement, it is my division of the company that gets the raw feedback of what works and what is a challenge,” Mr. Phillips explained. “This allows me to be the conduit for the company to plan for future kits, react to current obstacles and invest in what our bakers need for future growth and capacity. There is nothing more rewarding than integrating into a project, establishing a common solution and obtaining our goal while working with a customer.”

With LeMatic integrating its field service and aftermarket units into a common business division, Richard Kirkland, president of LeMatic, said Mr. Phillips will excel in leading favorable customer experiences.

“As LeMatic continues to grow and expand our reach to additional global markets, it will be imperative that we continue to have “A” players such as Matt leading us to drive value for our customer,” Mr. Kikrland said. “I am especially pleased we were able to fill this position from our internal talent pool.”

Established in 1972, LeMatic specializes in automated baking equipment, including slicers, packers, basket handlers and pan cleaners as well as robotics and vision systems.