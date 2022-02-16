SOLANA BEACH, CALIF. — Kellogg Co. is expanding its Kashi ready-to-eat cereal portfolio with the launch of Maple Waffle Crisp.

The new cereal combines the taste of cinnamon and sweet maple syrup with the light and crispy texture of waffle-inspired shapes.

Each serving of Maple Waffle Crisp contains 4 grams of fiber and 22 grams of whole grains. The cereal also features chickpeas.

“No matter how you eat it, our newest flavor brings better, wholesome ingredients, light and crispy texture, and warm familiar flavors to fuel you in the morning or during the day,” said Melanie Hall, director of brand marketing at Kashi.