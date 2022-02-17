GENEVA – Givaudan will be allowed to commercialize and use Citri-Fi, a plant-based ingredient from Fiberstar used to benefit texture in applications, under an agreement reached between the two companies.

Citri-Fi is derived from soluble and insoluble orange and lemon fibers that are byproducts of the citrus juicing industry. A mechanical process converts them into Citri-Fi, which may be used in a range of applications. Citri-Fi adds body and mouthfeel to dairy and dairy substitutes, improves viscosity and mouthfeel in soups and sauces, enhances moisture and freshness in baked foods, and boosts juiciness and texture in plant-based meat alternatives, according to Fiberstar, River Falls, Wis.

“Foodstuff texturizers are an important component in supporting our customers and delivering great food experiences to consumers,” said Serge Sabrier, global category director sense for Geneva-based Givaudan. “We are excited to be partnering with Fiberstar, expanding our sense texture offering that today is strong in oat and quillaia.”

John A. Haen, president and chief executive officer of Fiberstar, said, “With more than 20 years of experience in the natural texturizers space, we are excited to work with Givaudan to bring clean label texturizers and our extensive applications knowledge to a wider customer-base while also benefiting from Givaudan’s R&D expertise.”