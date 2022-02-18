LOS ANGELES — Elizabeth Pigg has been named chief marketing officer at plant-based snack maker That’s It.

Ms. Pigg will focus on developing a data-driven, digital-first marketing strategy for the brand, which offers fruit bars, keto-friendly coffee energy bars, probiotic and prebiotic bars, truffle bites and crunchy dried apple bites — all made with six or fewer ingredients.

Ms. Pigg joined That’s It in June 2020 as vice president of marketing, where she was responsible for restructuring and rebuilding the company’s marketing department. During her tenure she grew the team by 75% and added specialty functions like public relations, e-commerce, paid media, social media and influencer programs. Before that she was managing director for social and influencer strategy at Low Earth Orbit. She also spent 18 years at Edelman, where she was senior vice president of paid media and influencer marketing, most notably spearheading the digital business for Ben & Jerry’s for four years.

“At a time when many companies are struggling with the expanding role of the CMO, we see huge opportunity in having a digital expert at the helm of our marketing team,” said Lior Lewensztain, founder and chief executive officer of That’s It. “We’re confident that Elizabeth will continue to guide our e-commerce and digital marketing transformations.”