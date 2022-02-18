WASHINGTON — The Grain Foods Foundation has launched a newly designed website, part of the association’s renewed focus on being an educational resource on the nutritional benefits of grain foods for nutrition influencers, nutrition communications, the media and consumers. Newly added features include a robust database of recipes and “Grain Deep Dive,” a new blog covering a broad range of grain-based foods topics.

“As GFF continues to thrive as a leader in the grain-based foods conversation, it was only fitting to have a new website that highlights all of the great work we have been doing to help improve the nutrient density of the American diet through the inclusion of grains,” said Erin Ball, acting executive director of the GFF. “Our hope is that these updates will magnify GFF’s voice as a valuable resource for consumers and key players in the world of nutrition.”

