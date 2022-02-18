SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS — Wild About Bread, a subsidiary of Rä Foods LLC, has launched a set of single pack flavor kits to provide at-home bakers convenient access to artisan-style loaves. The new flavor pack kits contain a bread mix base and a seasoning packet, available in roasted garlic and herb, everything but the bagel, sweet onion and rustic white flavors. Single pack flavors will broaden customers’ baking possibilities beyond just loaves to include breadsticks, rolls, pizza crusts and more, according to the company.

The kits will be available at select Kroger stores in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and on the company website at the suggested retail price of $4.99. Original Wild About Bread sets are available at $15.99 for a three pack of plain bread mixes.

“Our new single pack flavors offer easy flavor solutions for busy consumers while still making baking bread easy, fun and fast,” said Chris Harlander, general manager of Wild About Bread. “Fresh baked bread is the perfect accompaniment to any meal or gathering and more flavor options offer more versatility for all your eating occasions.”