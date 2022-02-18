PARK CITY, UTAH — Kodiak, whose portfolio includes foods featuring 100% whole grains and high protein, has secured an investment from Patricof Co, a specialized private investment platform for professional athletes. Financial details of the investment were not disclosed.

Athletes participating in the investment round include National Football League players Joe Burrow and Travis Kelce, National Basketball Association player Rudy Gay, former Major League Baseball player CC Sabathia, tennis player Sloane Stephens and several dozen other athletes.

Patricof joins existing investor L Catteron, which acquired Kodiak last year.

Based in Park City, Utah, Kodiak offers an assortment of whole grain pancake and waffle mixes, frozen waffles and pancakes, oatmeal, baking mixes and snacking products. The company is led by co-founder and chief executive officer Joel Clark and co-founder and president Cameron Smith. Products are sold in 26,000 doors nationwide.

“Through this long-term partnership, we not only have an opportunity to fuel notable players and insiders within the sports world who’ve found their recipe for success, but we are also connecting them directly with our mission to inspire healthier eating and active living,” Mr. Clark said.

In addition to the investment, Patricof said it will collaborate with Kodiak to create an Athlete Advisory Council, facilitating quarterly meetings between the athlete investors and c-level executives to co-create new food products, marketing campaigns and sustainability initiatives.

Patricof’s other investments in the food and beverage space include Irvine, Calif.-based Orgain, a plant-based nutrition company that manufactures and markets powders, ready-to-drink beverages and nutrition bars, and Daily Harvest, a New York-based manufacturer of plant-based frozen foods.