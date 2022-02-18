Bunge Loders Croklaan introduces Karibon, a 100% shea-based cocoa butter equivalent (CBE), which offers a clean label replacement or partial replacement for cocoa butter.



“Until now, only blends of shea and palm oil were available as an alternative to cocoa butter,” said Renee Boerefijn, PhD, director of innovation for Europe, Middle East and Africa for Bunge Loders Croklaan. “With Karibon, we can offer a pure shea ingredient for chocolate bars, coatings and other applications. Our suppliers are women’s cooperatives from West Africa who collect shea to provide additional income for their families. Our ingredient is clean label while contributing to environmental and social sustainability.”



In addition to its sustainable profile, shea also offers a better nutritional profile to other CBEs with higher levels of stearic acid and lower levels of saturated fat.



