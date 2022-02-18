Unifiller System’s Uni-Sprayer functions mostly as a compact standalone machine and is intended for bakeries looking to streamline their spraying operations. The Uni-Sprayer is designed for spraying simple syrup or milk onto cake layers, egg wash onto bread and pastries, and flocking condiments like ketchup, mustard or mayonnaise onto bread, wraps and more.



“The Uni-Sprayer is perfect for small- to mid-sized bakeries and food plants looking to spray a very wide range of products — including products containing small particulates — while adhering to higher sanitary standards that the average sprayer can’t handle,” said Mauricio Nahum, applications manager, Unifiller Systems.



The Uni-Sprayer includes a flexible braided hose and interchangeable tips for different products and patterns and can handle particulates up to 1 mm with an optional flocker nozzle. In addition, it includes an air filtration system and can be used with or without atomizing air.



(604) 940-2233 • www.unifiller.com