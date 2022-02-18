ORANGE, CALIF. — MegaMex Foods LLC, the maker of Chi-Chi’s brand products, has expanded its tortilla line with the launch of Chi-Chi’s Street Taco Style Tortillas.

“The new Chi-Chi’s Street Taco Style Tortillas offer the versatility and deliciousness of the beloved Chi-Chi’s Flour Tortillas but in a smaller, compact format,” said Selena Husted, associate brand manager of Chi-Chi’s.

At 4.5 inches in diameter, the Chi-Chi’s Street Taco Style Tortillas are ideal for consumers who are looking for easy, convenient and perfectly portioned food options, according to MegaMex Foods. The tortillas contain 160 calories per serving and are available in packs of 10 at a suggested retail price of $1.59 at major supermarkets in the eastern United States.

In addition to Street Taco Style Tortillas, Chi-Chi’s offers Taco Style, Fajita Style, Burrito Style and Foldables.

Chi-Chi’s was originally a Mexican restaurant just south of the Canadian border in Minnesota that grew to be a nationwide restaurant chain. Today, the Chi-Chi’s restaurants are no longer in business, but meals and products are still available for purchase at retail stores. The brand makes salsas, dips, tortillas, tortilla chips, chiles and mixes.

MegaMex Foods LLC is a Mexican food company focused on using authentic ingredients and owns other brands aside from Chi-Chi’s, including Wholly, La Victoria, Herdez, Emabasa, Doña Maria, Búfalo and Don Miguel. It was founded by Herdez del Fuerte and Hormel Foods.