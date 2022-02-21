TURLOCK, CALIF. – Michael Freitas Finete has been named president and chief executive officer of ingredient supplier SupHerb Farms. Prior to joining the company, he was general manager of Sensient Natural Ingredients LLC.

“Michael is a leader in brand development, international food marketing, multi-channel sales, business management and planning,” said Charles Darbonne, co-owner of SupHerb Farms. “But most of all, Michael is a great leader who will guide SupHerb Farms in sustainable agriculture as well as product category growth. We know he will help SupHerb develop customized fresh flavor solutions for our partners.”

SupHerb Farms was founded in 1992. The company is a supplier of individually quick-frozen herbs, specialty vegetables, purees and culinary pastes and blends for food manufacturers and foodservice operators.