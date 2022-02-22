RISLEY, ENGLAND — Gluten-free manufacturer Dr. Schär UK Ltd. has announced the acquisition of Glasgow-based bakery GDR Food Technology Ltd., t/a Just: Gluten Free Bakery. Dr. Schär will acquire 100% of GDR’s shares and the GDR workforce will remain in place. Financial details of the acquisition were not made public.

GDR specializes in gluten-free baked foods, including bread, rolls, teacakes and flatbreads at its Scottish headquarters. The acquisition will mark the first UK production plant for Dr. Schär.

“This move is set to significantly boost our presence in the UK and extend our expertise within the gluten-free bread category,” said Bradley Grimshaw, managing director at Dr. Schär UK. “We can now facilitate the launch of fresh bakery products to complement the current assortment and support us in our strategic objective of bakery leadership.”

Mr. Grimshaw added, “This deal is the first of its kind for us. It presents an exciting opportunity to get into the fresh bread market and fuels our vision of being recognized by all customers and consumers as the No. 1 brand in gluten-free.”

Dr. Schär is entering its 100th year as a family business focused on health food innovation and allergen-free food production. The company has 16 sites in 11 countries as of this year. GDR was founded in Scotland in 2013 and boasts baked food production free from milk, eggs and gluten.

“This is incredible news for us and we are tremendously excited to be part of the Dr. Schär group,” said Ronnie Stebbings, managing director of GDR. “The company has led the way in the gluten-free sector, delighting shoppers with their high quality, delicious, safe and guaranteed products for years, and we can’t wait to be a part of the future success journey of Dr. Schär UK.”