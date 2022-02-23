MCLEAN, VA. — Nici Bush, currently vice president of workplace transformation, has been named vice president of innovation, science and technology at Mars, Inc. She will succeed Jean-Christophe Flatin, president of innovation, science and technology, who will depart following a 30-year career with the company.

During her nearly three decades at Mars, Ms. Bush has worked across multiple business areas and in numerous countries. She spent 15 years in Mars Petcare operations and supply management, and nine years in Mars Chocolate, where she ultimately oversaw supply, then R&D for the global business. She later led the Mars science-based cocoa flavanol supplement business as the general manager for CocoaVia in Mars Edge. Most recently, she was vice president of workplace transformation, where she spearheaded the enterprise-wide effort to develop and launch a new Future of Work initiative for associates.

In her new role, Ms. Bush will oversee R&D, including science and technology, innovation, quality and food safety, scientific and regulatory affairs, the Mars Global Food Safety Center and the Mars Advanced Research Institute.

She received a master’s degree in chemistry from the University of Cambridge.

“I’m thrilled that Nici will be taking the helm of innovation, science and technology,” said Grant F. Reid, chief executive officer of Mars. “With her operational experience in supply and research and development — and her background in science — Nici is well-positioned to help Mars bring breakthrough thinking to the people and the pets we serve, while continuing to deliver our commitment to quality.”

Mr. Flatin’s career also spans 30 years, during which he held a variety of roles across the business. His contributions include seven years of leadership with Royal Canin, propelling it to become the fastest-growing business unit and the largest brand in the Mars portfolio. While on the Petcare Leadership Team, he also spearheaded the e-commerce strategy for the business. He then took on the role of Global Chocolate president, and subsequently became president of Mars Edge, the Mars business focused on nutrition, and soon thereafter added the role of president of innovation, science and technology for Mars.

Upon Mr. Flatin’s departure, Shaid Shah, president of Mars food, multisales and global customers, will take on leadership of Mars Edge.