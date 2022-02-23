HOUSTON — Ron Katarzynski has joined Bread Man Baking Co. as national sales director.

Mr. Katarzynski was most recently president of KatCrew LLC, a company dedicated to helping emerging brands and small- to medium-size manufacturers that serve the foodservice, grocery and wholesale business. Earlier, he spent three years as vice president of sales at ButterCrumb Bakery. He also has worked as vice president of business development at Alpha Baking Co., Inc., vice president of business development at Poppie’s Dough, Inc., and vice president of fresh sales at Highland Baking Co.

He received a bachelor’s degree in marketing at Lewis University and attended the Le Cordon Bleu College of Culinary Arts in Chicago.

“Ron is a polished, persuasive and culturally sensitive front man who confidently represents an organization with professionalism, poise, and the utmost integrity while maintaining a record of consistency in hitting and smashing ambitious sales goals as well as sustaining revenue and profit gains within highly competitive markets,” said Tasos Katsaounis, founder, president and chief executive officer of Bread Man Baking. “He’s a seasoned sales professional with decades of experience in the industry delivering leadership, excellence, and creates opportunities through relationships and dedication to his clients’ needs.

“I’m personally excited to collaborate with Ron on business development and executing our strategic growth plan for 2022 and beyond.”

Founded in 2017, Bread Man Baking is a wholesale bakery specializing in hand-crafted artisan bread serving restaurants, hotels and grocery retailers. The company

into a larger facility late last year.