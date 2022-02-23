DENVER — Madelyn Faust has joined ReGrained as ingredient sales manager.

Ms. Faust most recently was regional product manager at International Flavors & Fragrances and earlier spent more than six years at DuPont Nutrition & Health as a sales representative and food technologist. She also has worked as a regulatory affairs intern at Sensient Colors LLC and as a research assistant at the University of Missouri.

She received a bachelor’s degree in food science at the University of Missouri-Columbia, a master’s degree in food science at Kansas State University and a master’s degree in business administration at the Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business — Saint Louis University.

“Maddie is heading up our upcycled food ingredient sales and is already active on the front lines supporting the advancement of our B2B partnerships,” said Daniel Kurzrock, co-founder and chief executive officer of ReGrained. “She’s a total rising star with an impressive background not only in ingredient sales, but also in food science. She’s also totally mission-aligned with the impact we seek to make with our business.”

ReGrained’s SuperGrain+ flour last summer became the first ingredient to receive the certification created by the Upcycled Food Association. The flour is derived from the byproduct of beer brewing and is rich in protein, dietary fiber and prebiotics, according to the company.

ReGrained said it is developing additional upcycled ingredients for food manufacturing and foodservice customers, including oats from milk production and pulp from juicing. The company collaborates with partners on product concepting, menu strategy and prototype development at its Upcycled Food Lab.