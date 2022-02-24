COLLEGEDALE, TENN. — McKee Foods Corp. has expanded its Sunbelt Bakery brand with the launch of Panada chewy granola bars. The bars are made with whole grain grains, white and chocolate chips, no high-fructose corn syrup and no preservatives.

“We’re thrilled to add this new flavor to our product offering,” said Tara Wiese, Sunbelt Bakery brand manager. “Sunbelt Bakery is all about bringing new ideas, unexpected flavors and more tasty fun at an affordable price to the granola category. What’s more fun than pandas?”

Sunbelt Bakery Panda chewy granola bars are available in a family pack box of eight bars at a suggested retail price of $2.79.