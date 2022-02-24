MEXICO CITY — Dawn Foods on Feb. 24 inaugurated an Innovation Studio in Mexico City, its first innovation center in Latin America.

The 3,200-square-foot facility has been designed to support new product development, sensory testing, ingredient optimization and has the necessary equipment and infrastructure to offer training to technical bakers. The innovation center also includes a showroom area that Dawn plans to use for the demonstration of products, as well as a multimedia space to present Dawn products.

“The Innovation Studio is a place where Dawn customers can receive hands-on training on our products,” said Emilio Castillo, president of Dawn Latin America. “They have the opportunity to work directly with our ingredient experts, research and development teams to create solutions focused on growing their business. Demand for Dawn products is growing in Mexico, Central America, South America and the Caribbean, we are very excited to establish a state-of-the-art space where inspiration and innovation come together to benefit and accompany our customers.”

Similar to the Dawn Innovation Studio that opened

in Jackson, Mich., in April 2017, the Mexico City Innovation Studio will include a dedicated kitchen, new product development lab and customer collaboration space. The center will open its doors on March 7.