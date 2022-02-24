AUSTIN, TEXAS — Proper Good has launched mint choc chip oats, the newest flavor in its pre-cooked, shelf-stable oatmeal line. The steel cut oats base comes in a microwavable, BPA-free pouch and is gluten-free, plant-based and vegan, as is the mint chocolate chip stir-in flavor packet.

With zero preparation required and only five ingredients in the base, Proper Good markets its breakfast pouches to consumers interested in healthy snacks that can be eaten on the go. The ready-to-eat oatmeal is available on the company website for a one-time price of $6.99 or subscription pricing of $5.59.

Proper Good launched its first pre-cooked oatmeal pouches in 2021 after siblings and founders Christopher and Jennifer Jane promoted their product on the television show “Shark Tank.” The oatmeal pouches come in six other varieties, including Perfectly Plain Oats, apple cinnamon oats, blueberry coconut oats, caramel pecan oats, pumpkin pie oats and Choc, PB & Banana Oats.