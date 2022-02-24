BRAMPTON, ONT. — Embassy Ingredients, a manufacturer of baking ingredients and flavors, has unveiled plans to invest $3 million to expand and upgrade its existing facility in Toronto.

As part of the investment, Embassy said it will expand flavor manufacturing capabilities and increase production capacity by adding a second automated dry blending line. The expansion will increase warehouse and manufacturing space to approximately 90,000 square feet from 55,000 square feet currently, Embassy said.

The company added that the investment is aligned with Embassy’s expertise to offer customized bakery ingredients and flavors and allows for continued growth. It also reinforces the company’s strategic decision to dramatically increase raw material inventory to buffer the supply chain issues all manufacturers have been facing over the past year.

“This is an exciting announcement for our team and customers as we invest to meet customer demands,” said Martino Brambilla, president of Embassy Ingredients.