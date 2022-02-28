BATTLE CREEK, MICH. — Kellogg Co. has announced a springtime collaboration with Philadelphia-based Frankford Candy that will bring three new Easter candy products to retailers nationwide.

Two products feature Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal. Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Rabbit combines original Rice Krispies cereal with milk chocolate in a rabbit shape. The milk chocolate rabbit is available in a 1.6-oz individual size at a suggested retail price of $2.50 or a 5-oz individual size at a suggested retail price of $4.99.

Rice Krispies Milk Chocolate Eggs are crispy, crunchy half-inch eggs made with milk chocolate and original Rice Krispies cereal. The candy is available in a 5-oz package that resembles a Rice Krispies cereal box at a suggested retail price of $4.

Apple Jacks White Candy Rabbit combines the apple and cinnamon flavor of Apple Jacks cereal in a creamy white candy rabbit shape. The candy rabbit is available in a 1.6-oz individual size at a suggested retail price of $2.50.

The new candy products are available at Walmart, Five Below, Menards, Giant Eagle, CVS, Wegmans and H-E-B stores nationwide, as well as online at Amazon and FrankfordCandy.com.