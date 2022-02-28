MINNEAPOLIS — Cargill has named four new executive team members to drive the company’s innovation and sustainability strategies and serve employee and customer needs around the world, the company announced Feb. 28.

“The food system is constantly and quickly changing,” said Dave MacLennan, chairman and chief executive officer of Cargill. “To continue delivering innovative ideas and solutions for our customers, we must change as well. These leaders are guided by values and purpose, committed to our customers and passionate about feeding a growing population in a safe, responsible and sustainable way. They all have the expertise and inclusive leadership approach to continue driving our organization forward as members of our executive team.”

Jennifer Hartsock joins Cargill and the company’s executive team as its new chief information and digital officer (CIDO). Ms. Hartsock was chief information officer and a member of the executive leadership team at Baker Hughes, one of the world’s largest oil field services companies. She succeeds Justin Kershaw, who retires as CIO after 10 years with the company.

Roger Watchorn is joining the company’s executive team as leader of Cargill’s Agriculture Supply Chains (CASC) business, which also includes the company’s Ocean Transportation and World Trading Group. He also will lead the company’s corporate trading strategy. Since joining the company in 1994, Mr. Watchorn has held several leadership roles throughout Cargill, including his previous role as CASC North America group leader. He succeeds Joe Stone, who will retire after 37 years with the company.

Ross Hamou-Jennings is the company’s new chair of Asia Pacific. Mr. Hamou-Jennings has been based in Singapore since 2002, leading the global Trade & Capital Markets (TCM) business from Asia. In this new role, Mr. Hamou-Jennings will join the executive team and oversee the company’s customer-led strategy in Asia, as well as its Metals, Risk Management and TCM businesses. Mr. Hamou-Jennings will continue to be based in Singapore. He succeeds Marcel Smits, who will retire after nine years with the company.

These three leadership changes will be effective March 1.

Stephanie Lundquist is joining Cargill as the company’s new chief human resources officer (CHRO) and a member of its executive team. Ms. Lundquist spent 16 years with leading retailer and Cargill customer, Target, most recently leading the food and beverage business. Ms. Lundquist succeeds Myriam Beatove, who joined Cargill in 2009. This leadership change is effective April 4.