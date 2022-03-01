DENVER — Baked foods brand Birch Benders, a subsidiary of Sovos Brands, is launching a line of gluten-free and keto-friendly cookies, the company’s first ready-to-eat snack. The cookies are available in chocolate chip, double chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and vanilla shortbread flavors. All the flavors contain less than five net carbohydrates per serving and are made without added sugars.

“The snack aisle is full of empty carbs and excess sugar, which leaves consumers with few options for delicious, satisfying, feel-good snacks and treats,” said Lucy Rand, general manager at Birch Benders. “That’s why Birch Benders focuses on creating delicious, better-for-you versions of the comforting foods people enjoy.”

The company was started in 2011 with a focus on organic, keto-friendly and paleo-friendly pancake and waffle mixes. Since then, it has expanded to include frozen toaster waffles, baking mixes and microwavable snack cups. The cookies will be available on the company website and Amazon, as well as select national retailers, including Kroger, Walmart and Target at the suggested retail price of $5.99 for a 4-oz bag.