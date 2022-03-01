BELLEVUE, NEB. — Bimbo Bakeries USA Inc. has agreed to pay $131,216 in back pay and interest to 134 qualified female applicants as part of an agreement with the US Department of Labor’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs. The payout will be used to resolve alleged hiring discrimination at BBU’s baking plant in Bellevue.

According to the OFCCP, BBU discriminated against female applicants who applied to work as bakers and loaders, positions that are classified as jobbers. The alleged conduct took place between Jan. 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019.

“Federal contractors who fail to give equal consideration to all applicants — regardless of gender — violate the law,” said Carmen Navarro, regional director for the OFCCP in Chicago. “By entering into a federal contract, an employer agrees to ensure equal opportunity for all workers and compliance with all federal employment laws. The US Department of Labor will act when they fail to do so.”

BBU has denied the allegations but also has agreed to offer jobs to seven female applicants and provide training to managers, supervisors and other company officials who oversee hiring decisions to ensure the company’s hiring policies and procedures are free from discrimination, the DOL said.

The BBU Bellevue baking plant bakes white pan and whole wheat bread, hamburger buns and hot dog buns. According to the DOL, the Bellevue facility has contracts for services with the US Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Logistics Agency and the Federal Bureau of Prisons, among other government agencies.