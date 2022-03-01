GUELPH, ONT. – Howtian has received a “no questions” letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of the company’s enzyme-modified steviol glycosides as a sweetener in foods.

“The response underscores the safety of Howtian’s EMSG products, opening the opportunity to use them in a wide range of applications,” said Mavis Ran, business director at Howtian, formerly known as Zhucheng Haotian Pharma Co., Ltd. and based in China. “Howtian’s leaf-based product portfolio, which also includes our natural stevia extracts, minor glycosides and specialized blends, offers more possibilities now to address the increasing consumer demand for low-sugar or zero-sugar food and beverage products using non-artificial sweeteners.”

Glycosoylated stevia products offer improved taste via enzyme-treated steviol glycosides extracted from the leaf, according to the company. The ingredients may serve as sweeteners or flavor enhancers, may mask unpleasant flavors and may augment overall taste.

GRAS Associates, a subsidiary of Guelph-based Nutrasource, submitted the GRAS notice to the FDA on behalf of Howtian.