GUELPH, ONT. – Howtian has received a “no questions” letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of the company’s enzyme-modified steviol glycosides as a sweetener in foods.
“The response underscores the safety of Howtian’s EMSG products, opening the opportunity to use them in a wide range of applications,” said Mavis Ran, business director at Howtian, formerly known as Zhucheng Haotian Pharma Co., Ltd. and based in China. “Howtian’s leaf-based product portfolio, which also includes our natural stevia extracts, minor glycosides and specialized blends, offers more possibilities now to address the increasing consumer demand for low-sugar or zero-sugar food and beverage products using non-artificial sweeteners.”
Glycosoylated stevia products offer improved taste via enzyme-treated steviol glycosides extracted from the leaf, according to the company. The ingredients may serve as sweeteners or flavor enhancers, may mask unpleasant flavors and may augment overall taste.GRAS Associates, a subsidiary of Guelph-based Nutrasource, submitted the GRAS notice to the FDA on behalf of Howtian.