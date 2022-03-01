ANN ARBOR, MICH. — Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has announced a leadership succession plan that will give the company a new chief executive officer and chief financial officer by May 1.

Russell Weiner, currently chief operating officer and president of Domino’s US, has been named chief executive officer, effective May 1. Mr. Weiner will succeed Ritch Allison, who will step aside from his post at the end of April but continue in an advisory role until his retirement on July 15.

Mr. Weiner has been COO and president of Domino’s US since July 2020. He has been with Domino’s for 14 years, joining the company in 2008 as executive vice president and chief marketing officer. During Mr. Weiner's tenure, the company's annual US retail sales have grown from approximately $3 billion to more than $8 billion. In addition, digital mix has grown from 11.5% of US sales to more than 75%, US store count has grown over 25% and Domino's US market share of QSR pizza has more than doubled.

Prior to Domino’s, Mr. Weiner led the marketing for PepsiCo Inc.’s North American cola business.

He received a bachelor’s degree in government from Cornell University and a master’s degree in marketing and international business from New York University’s Stern School of Business.

“We are fortunate to have a talented and experienced leader like Russell to move into the CEO role,” said David A. Brandon, who will transition from chairman to the newly established position of executive chairman on May 1. “Russell's strategic and operational capabilities have been demonstrated consistently over his many years of service to our company. He has played a pivotal leadership role in driving innovation and transforming many aspects of the Domino's brand during his tenure, including reinventing Domino's menu and advertising. He has a passion for our brand and company and a vision for our continued expansion and success worldwide.”

Domino’s also announced that Sandeep Reddy has been named CFO, effective April 1. Mr. Reddy is currently executive vice president and CFO of Six Flags. Earlier, he was CFO of Guess?, Inc. He also has held a number of finance positions at Mattel Inc.