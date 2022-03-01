NEW YORK — Magic Spoon released a limited-edition cereal bar in two flavors. The company, which specializes in nostalgic-flavored cereals, first released a teaser of its cereal bar in 2021, which sold out in 48 hours, according to the company.

The gluten-free cereal bars contain 10 grams of protein, 1 gram of sugar and 4 grams of net carbs.

“We’re thrilled to build upon our better-for-you, nostalgic cereals with our new bar innovation,” said Gabi Lewis, co-founder of Magic Spoon. “We did an early test run of the bars to a small group of our loyal customers last year and were overwhelmed at the positive response. Being able to take Magic Spoon on-the-go is something our customers have been asking for, so we’re really excited for more people to be able to get their hands on the bars.”

The cereal bars, which come in four 4-count boxes, are available direct-to-consumer via magicspoon.com for $39.

The cookies and cream cereal bar combines chocolate cookies with a creamy flavor, and the cocoa peanut butter bar combines chocolatey cocoa with peanut butter.