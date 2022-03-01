ROBESONIA, PA. — Reading Bakery Systems (RBS) announced the creation of a Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Regional Operations Center (ROC) to better service and support its customers.

The company promoted Joe Pocevicius to regional director, EMEA, as well as hired Roman Romanov as aftermarket sales and technical support, EMEA. Hassan Harakeh will continue in his role as sales manager, Middle East and Africa.

In his new role as regional director, Mr. Pocevicius will be responsible for executing strategic and tactical company plans, leading sales and servicing existing customers in the region, in addition to managing EMEA ROC staff.

Mr. Romanov will provide local technical service, support and parts sales focused on enhancing customer relationships and improving customer service.

“We’re pleased to have such a great team to service our EMEA customers,” said David Kuipers, senior vice president of sales and marketing, RBS. “Joe’s promotion is a direct reflection of his leadership and achievements in the region. Coupled with Hassan’s experience and Roman’s local, on-site availability, we’ve created an industry-leading customer support and service model.”